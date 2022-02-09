FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $11.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.35. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $124.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 122.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

