FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Issued By Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.45.

TSE WPM opened at C$52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.53. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$59.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.