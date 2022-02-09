FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Raised by Analyst

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $12.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $8.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

RIO opened at $78.10 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 46,897 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,060 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.