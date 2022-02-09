FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issued By Colliers Securities

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortinet in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the software maker will earn $3.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.28.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

FTNT stock opened at $314.86 on Monday. Fortinet has a one year low of $157.63 and a one year high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.12 and a 200-day moving average of $314.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fortinet by 949.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 24.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

