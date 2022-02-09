FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Issued By DA Davidson

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Home Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.98.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of HBCP opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $351.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.