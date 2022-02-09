FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issued By Truist Financial

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Americold Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

COLD has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -93.46, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after buying an additional 2,138,166 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,800 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,498 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 968,280 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

