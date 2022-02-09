FY2022 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Boosted by Analyst

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.93. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

