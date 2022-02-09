FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.78. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $106.35 on Monday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Royal Gold by 742.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

