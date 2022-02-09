FY2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $145.15 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.