FY2023 Earnings Forecast for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issued By Wedbush

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.90. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

EWBC stock opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $91.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after acquiring an additional 116,784 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.