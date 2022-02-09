FY2023 EPS Estimates for Edison International Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

EIX stock opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

