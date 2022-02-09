G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,139,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,105 shares during the period. G-III Apparel Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.06% of G-III Apparel Group worth $88,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 316,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 50,613 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 234.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 53,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 619,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

