Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Trading Up 6.9%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 524,889 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 342,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

BRPHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Galaxy Digital from C$31.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

