Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gartner (NYSE:IT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Gartner updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.740-$ EPS and its FY22 guidance to at least $6.74 EPS.

Gartner stock opened at $302.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 1-year low of $175.18 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

