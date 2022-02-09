Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Lowered to $339.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $339.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

IT traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.13. 1,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $175.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,728. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Gartner by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Gartner by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

