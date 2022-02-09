Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $220.98 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00041906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00107897 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 221,345,512 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

