General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GE traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. The company had a trading volume of 92,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average is $101.15. General Electric has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

