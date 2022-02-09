General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

