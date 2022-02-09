GenesisX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $26,962.99 and $6.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,317,900 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

