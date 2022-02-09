Genpact (G) to Release Earnings on Friday

Genpact (NYSE:G) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of G opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3,776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genpact by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on G. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

