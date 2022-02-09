Genpact (G) to Release Earnings on Friday

Genpact (NYSE:G) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of G opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3,776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genpact by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on G. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.
About Genpact
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genpact (G)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.