Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after buying an additional 493,232 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after buying an additional 124,238 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth $8,711,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after buying an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,543,000 after buying an additional 79,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

