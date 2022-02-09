Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $52,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 4.63.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

