Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 29,069 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $52,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $83.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.96.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

