Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 106,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $51,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of CRI opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $3,197,789.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,123 shares of company stock worth $9,460,625. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.