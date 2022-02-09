Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,259 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $50,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Chewy by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after buying an additional 501,682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chewy by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,696,000 after buying an additional 389,688 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,694,000 after purchasing an additional 377,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 268,012 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Shares of CHWY opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,349.00 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

