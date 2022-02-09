Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,116 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $50,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 503.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $6,587,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $6,335,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $503,768.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock worth $9,652,759. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

