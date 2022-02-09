Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,888,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $49,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

