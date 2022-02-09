GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $882,400.51 and $6.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00107753 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,397,347 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.