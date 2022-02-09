Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.740-$2.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.35 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.540 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

ROCK stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $53.03. 362,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,559. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

