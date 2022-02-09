Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Glaukos stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

