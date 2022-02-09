Glazer Capital LLC Buys 983,832 Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) by 12,095.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983,832 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 3.87% of FTAC Athena Acquisition worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,972,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth $98,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,944,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,460. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

