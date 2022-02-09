Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.87% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 100,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 28.8% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 16.3% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 558,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 78,056 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the third quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 8.5% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VII traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,077. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

