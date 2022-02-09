Glazer Capital LLC Grows Stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) by 11,513.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217,450 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBL remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,808. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

