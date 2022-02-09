Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5,619.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 793,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,083,000 after buying an additional 779,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,777,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,108,000 after purchasing an additional 718,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 766,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 680,139 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,597,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,335,000 after purchasing an additional 523,667 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 429,842 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In other news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco purchased 14,184,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SC remained flat at $$41.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 9,810,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,058. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

