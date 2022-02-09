Glazer Capital LLC Raises Stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) by 3,404.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 9.10% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPCB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,932,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,336. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

