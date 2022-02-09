Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,722 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 460,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 3.2% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 224.2% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 639,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 442,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JCICU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

