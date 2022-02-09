Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9,700.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Glencore stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 266,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Glencore has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

