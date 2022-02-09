Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV) Insider Martin Carolan Buys 500,000 Shares

Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV) insider Martin Carolan acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$52,000.00 ($36,879.43).

Martin Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Martin Carolan 40,000 shares of Global Energy Ventures stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.39.

Global Energy Ventures Ltd. develops, builds, owns, and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) projects in the United States. It develops commercialization solutions for CNG in stranded gas fields. The company offers marine CNG transportation services through its 200MMscf CNG Optimum ship. It also invests in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources.

