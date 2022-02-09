Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Lessened by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $144.02 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average of $149.64.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

