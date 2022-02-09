Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 1,076 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

KMI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. 306,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,901,982. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

