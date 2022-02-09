Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 169 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 131.2% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.05. 49,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,924. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

