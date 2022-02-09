Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 398,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

NYSE C traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $67.81. 364,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,735,094. The firm has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.