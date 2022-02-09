Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 916 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 397,965 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,834,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,116,798,000 after buying an additional 88,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,169. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.60 and its 200 day moving average is $249.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

