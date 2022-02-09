Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 39,495 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.0% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 811.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.27. 4,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,602. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

