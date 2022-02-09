GlobalData (LON:DATA) Trading Down 0.2%

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,280.60 ($17.32) and last traded at GBX 1,307 ($17.67). 1,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 104,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,310 ($17.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,376.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In other news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($19.13), for a total transaction of £15,565,000 ($21,048,005.41).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

