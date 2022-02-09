GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:GFS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.56. 146,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,103. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

