Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $87.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.07.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 463,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

