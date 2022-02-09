Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
GMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.07.
NYSE GMED opened at $69.41 on Friday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
