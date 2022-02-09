Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

GMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.07.

NYSE GMED opened at $69.41 on Friday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

