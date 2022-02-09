Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Shares Up 2.1%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 93,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 42,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.72 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Get Gold Springs Resource alerts:

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile (TSE:GRC)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.