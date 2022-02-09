Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 408,787 shares traded.

AUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 52.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 243,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

