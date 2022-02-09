Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 408,787 shares traded.
AUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.33.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
